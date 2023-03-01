Jenna Bush Hager Sends Her ‘Love’ to Hoda Kotb She Deals with ‘Family Health Matter’

American news personality Jenna Bush Hager has shared a heartfelt message to Today show host Hoda Kotb. Other than the pre-taped President’s day clip that aired on the 20th of last month, Kotb has not been on the air since the 17th. She has stated that her absence is due to “family health matters.”

Sweet Messages

On this morning’s broadcast, Bush Hager showed her love and continued support for Kotb by sharing a sweet message on air.

“Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda,” Bush Hager revealed on the show. “And we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is okay. She’s just got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with. “We adore her, we’re sending our love to her, and she’s going to be back, right here, very, very soon.”

Be Back Soon

Her co-host, Geist also shared a few words of encouragement. “”Can’t wait to see her back here. We love you very much, Hoda.”

There hasn’t been any confirmed news about when the show will make her anticipated return to the air.

She is the only anchor on hiatus. Savannah Guthrie is also on a short leave while she recovers from COVID-19. Craig Melvin provided a few details about both anchors.

“We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she’s home after a positive COVID test yesterday,” he shared. “We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery.”

“And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s okay. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”