JLO Opens Up About Her Children’s Struggles While Having Famous Parents

Lopez is giving a glimpse into what it’s like for her kids to grow up with parents in the spotlight.

Life in the Spotlight

She did an interview with Audacy promoting her new Netflix movie The Mother. She talked about the things she wants to protect her children from.

“Everything. There’s so many things,” she shared. “I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that.”

“They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about,” she added.

“They’re not seeing them for who they are,” Lopez said. “And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

She mentioned judgment as one of the other things she wanted to protect her children from.

“Everybody has to deal with being bullied, like you said; it doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied,” she shared. “But being judged by people that you don’t even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard.”

Comes With The Territory

It’s “probably not [a] very relatable thing to say, because a lot of people don’t understand it—but it’s hard for them, I think. And I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives. So there’s that part,” she continued.

She went on to say that while pain seems to be a necessity in her life, she wishes that she could “protect them [her children] from everything.”

“You don’t ever want them to feel a moment of pain in their lives, but that’s not realistic,” Lopez shared. “You realize as you get older, OK, the pain is necessary. The pain is actually good. The pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it.”