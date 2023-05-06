Jon Bon Jovi’s Wife Says She Always Knew He Was Going to Be a Rock Star

Jon Bon Jovi’s wife, Dorothea, says she always knew he was going to make it big as a musician.

Last Tuesday, the happily married couple surprised listeners on The Howard Stern Show with an unexpected appearance following their wedding anniversary.

“We just had our 34th anniversary, Howard,” Dorothea, 60, told host Howard Stern. Jokingly, he asked, “Did Jon take you in his arms and bring you to the bedroom on that night?” to which she replied, “Always, Howard.”

When asked to look back on the beginning of their relationship, Dorothea affirmed Stern’s assumptions that, not only was her husband “the cutest guy in the high school,” but that he already had “the whole Bon Jovi look.”

“Yeah, he was a rock star,” she replied.

Dorothea Talks About Their High School Relationship

Calling Dorothea a “tough customer,” Howard Stern asked Jon Bon Jovi if he’d used his musical talents to woo her. The Keep the Faith singer then shared that he’d actually skipped his high school prom to open for Southside Johnny in front of 10,000 people — a concert Dorothea attended.

“I just remember being impressed that you could sing,” she said.

Although Dorothea was always sure of her then-boyfriend’s future success, friends and family hadn’t been as optimistic at the time.

“I said, ‘Well, my boyfriend’s gonna be a rock star,’ and they were like, ‘Good luck with that,'” she recalled.

Now, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife are watching with pride as their son, Jake Bongiovi, prepares to marry the love of his life, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown. The young couple, ages 20 and 19, announced their engagement in a romantic Instagram post last month. Of the match, Bongiovi’s dad said on Radio Andy, “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family is great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Branching out from the family business, Jake doesn’t plan to become a musician. Instead, he’s an aspiring actor with two upcoming films, Sweethearts and Rockbottom, in which he plays significant roles.