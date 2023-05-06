Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Being a First-Time Mom

New mom Kaley Cuoco says she’s obsessed with her baby girl!

The Big Bang Theory actress talked parenthood with Entertainment Tonight at the 20th annual fundraiser of the John Ritter Foundation. She called being a new mom, “Special, exciting and insane — but in the best way.”

Cuoco attended the fundraiser with her husband Tom Pelphrey, with whom she shares their new daughter. Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey was born on March 30, 2023.

“She’s five weeks today,” Cuoco said, “Everyone’s happy, everyone’s good… She’s thriving, she’s the best!”

Kaley Cuoco Talks Motherhood and “Amazing” Daughter

The Meet Cute actress has admitted to being infatuated with her daughter, especially on social media.

“She’s amazing. She’s five weeks old and she was laughing today, full-on laughing and I was like, ‘This kid is hysterical!'” she said. “I’ve become that mom who posts every freaking thing. She does something, and I’m like, ‘I have to post that!'”

When it comes to parenting, Kaley Cuoco and her husband have opted to wing it. The star claims that they rely on their intuition, and it hasn’t failed them yet.

“Still haven’t read a damn thing,” said the new mom of parenting books, “We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We’re just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants, it’s very clear, it’s like one of three things.”

Cuoco has already praised Pelphrey for stepping up in his role as a dad, calling their daughter “Daddy’s Girl.” She shared some adorable family moments on social media, including a sweet photo of their baby napping peacefully on her father’s chest.

Matilda has more family members than just her parents looking out for her. Recently, Kaley Cuoco shared just how well her dogs are getting along with their newest housemate on her Instagram story! According to Today, one cute photo showed baby Matilda getting an affectionate kiss from one of the family’s many pets.

