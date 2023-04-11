Millie Bobby Brown’s Surprising Engagement Announcement to Jake Bongiovi

Congratulations to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who just announced their engagement!

The Stranger Things actress, 19, recently posted a beautiful engagement photo on Instagram. The black and white shot shows Brown, diamond ring on display, being embraced by fiancé Bongiovi, 20.

The caption reads, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” quoting Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Are Tying the Knot

The Enola Holmes actress received an overwhelmingly positive response to her happy news. Parade tells us that her fellow Stranger Things cast members were ecstatic in the comments section, including Season 4’s Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) and Amybeth McNulty (Vickie).

Jake Bongiovi shared similar photos from the same beach day, which he simply captioned, “Forever.”

If Jake’s surname sounds familiar to you, that’s because he’s the son of Jon Bongiovi— better known by his stage name, Jon Bon Jovi. While the younger Bongiovi does plan to pursue a career in entertainment, he’s not interested in being a musician. The closest he’ll come to following his dad’s path will be playing a rockstar in an upcoming comedy film, Rockbottom.

Some fans are perplexed at the celebrity couple’s decision to get engaged at such a young age. Page Six tells us that Brown’s engagement post received some not-so warm and fuzzy reactions. One user called the match a “child marriage,” while another accused her fiancé of gold digging. However, others came to the pair’s defense, pointing out that they’re both adults who seem to be very much in love.

While some may be shocked by the young couple’s wedding plans, they have been dating for a while. According to the Daily Mail, the celebrity duo originally met on Instagram, where they struck up a friendship. They became official in November 2021, although rumors had been circulating about their relationship even earlier.

We have no idea when the big day will be, but we’re certainly wishing these two lovebirds all the best!