Five Given Prison Sentences For 100 Million-Euro Jewelry Heist

Five guys, burglary and fires. The squad had laid out a plan and executed perfectly escaping the German Green Vault museum with the fortune of jewels. The men had successfully broken into the Green Vault and stolen around 4,300 precious stones and jewels. Despite escaping and making it to Berlin, the five were caught up with… after a year of investigation and raids.

The five guys are actually a part of one of Germany’s biggest crime family syndicates. The Remmo family moved over to West Berlin from Lebanon in the 1980s and 1990s and have built quite a reputation since then. Before the five men from the Remmo Clan actually performed the heist, there were a lot of setups involved. The group had already mapped it out, having broken into a service room that held some of the city of Dresden’s power supply. They had also illegally obtained a tool known as “The Jaws of Life,” which is typically used by emergency services to break people out of wrecked cars. The Remmos used the tool to cut open a triangular opening near the treasury section of the museum, then put it back so no one would know, according to the New York Times.

On November 25th, 2019 at 5:00 am, the Remmos sprang into action. The team first blew up the power around the museum then hopped into the treasure rooms of the Green Vault, hacking the glass protection to pieces. After escaping in an Audi, the team burnt the car and jumped into a Mercedes that they also burnt a couple of months later.

Following a year of investigation, the five guys were found when police compared DNA from the museum to the burnt cars and ultimately it led to the Remmo family. Once this was established, the police, 1,700 strong, raided the burglars’ hiding place in Berlin and finally arrested them. The only way the government could get the men to confess was by cutting a deal with them. Through the deal, the men got merely between 4 to 6 or so years of imprisonment for stealing 100 million euros of treasure, which is roughly equivalent to $129 million, arson, and several other charges. The crew was not convicted until today, Tuesday, May 16th. An impressive feat by the Remmos and a concerning outlook for the German justice system sounds like it could use some reform.