Kathy Griffin Opens Up About ‘Extreme Case’ of ‘Complex PTSD’ Diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she has been diagnosed with “complex PTSD.” The 62-year-old revealed her diagnosis via TikTok where she asked her followers for recommendations n how to cope with depression and anxiety.

“Let’s talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly,” Griffin said in the video. “You can laugh or whatever, but I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it’s called an extreme case.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“If any of you know my story, you’ll understand that this really started for me about 5 ½ years ago. Wink.” Griffin was referring to an incident that occurred in 201 when she faced significant backlash in her career and personal life after posing for a photo with a replica of former President Donald Trump’s bloodied head.

Kathy Griffin on TikTok

@kathygriffin Never talked about this publicly. I have lots of tools, but it is extremely intense. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life. If you’re someone who also deals with this, I am sending you lots and lots of love. #PTSD#Depression#Anxiety#ComplexPTSD ♬ original sound – realkathygriffin

As a result of the photo incident, Griffin faced several consequences, including being fired from co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special and was investigated by the Secret Service. She was also put on a “No-Fly” list and had many of her stand-up gigs and TV opportunities canceled. In a Newsweek op-ed, she described the aftermath as “an erasure,” revealing that it led to months of isolation at home and a reliance on prescription medication to cope.

Griffin also revealed on TikTok that her diagnosis of stage 1 lung cancer in 2021 didn’t help her situation. In the comments section, one fan shared that they found a combination of medication and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy helpful. According to Cleveland Clinic, EMDR is described as a mental health treatment technique that involves specific eye movements to process traumatic memories and potentially change emotions, thoughts, or behaviors related to the experience.

“Yes, I am going to try EMDR,” Griffin went on to respond to the comment. “My good pal Sia has been helping me out. She recommended a really good doctor.”

The comedian recently shared on Instagram that she had an MRI done on Easter Sunday, posting a photo of herself bundled in a blanket, wearing a face mask, and sitting in a hospital hallway. ​​”Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI,” Griffin said in the caption.