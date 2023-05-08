Katy Perry Delivers “Fantastic” Coronation Performance in Vivienne Westwood Gown

Katy Perry was dressed in gold from head to toe during Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. The 38-year-old pop star dazzled the crowds with her incredible voice and her gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown!

In honor of King Charles III’s coronation, the musician sang two of her hit songs, “Roar” and “Firework.” Kate Middleton’s 8-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, was caught on camera adorably singing along to the lyrics, according to the Daily Mail.

Katy Perry Gives Explosive Performance of “Firework”

Ahead of performing “Firework,” Katy Perry took a moment to thank the king and queen for giving her the opportunity to work with the British Asian Trust, a charitable organization which provides aid to South Asian countries.

“Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people,” the singer said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Vogue tells us that Perry’s custom garment was made from metallic synthetic leather and created to “exude baroque grandeur.” The Teenage Dream singer posted a gorgeous picture of herself in the dress on Instagram, captioning it, “My #idol set is a little different today.”

Fans Had Mixed Feelings About the Vivienne Westwood Gown

Apparently, Katy Perry’s choice of gown was a little too reflective for some fans. The US Sun reports that one online thread was brimming with jokes about the dress resembling a candy wrapper or emergency blanket.

“Shoutout to all those who stayed up gluing the Ferrero Rocher wrappers together!” joked one user.

“It looks made from thermal blankets and Ferrero Rocher wrappers,” wrote another.

Naysayers aside, King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoyed the evening’s entertainment. In a cute segment recorded for American Idol, the royal couple met up with Coronation Concert headliners Perry and Lionel Richie after the show. They praised the singers for their performances, with Queen Camilla remarking, “Fantastic!”