Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Currently Practicing Sobriety Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be one of the cutest couples on the planet, but they’ve certainly had their ups and downs. The on-again/ off-again lovers have been engaged for several years and share a daughter. In a recent Instagram post, the Queen of Camp shared insight into how they make it work. The key? They both consistently put effort into their relationship!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Fighting for Each Other by Putting in Effort

The post came with a carousel of Katy and Orlando looking chic and deeply tanned. The two heartbreakers are currently rocking brunette hairstyles. Perry was wearing an off-the-shoulder black and silver dress and Bloom wore a black suit and bowtie.

Videos by Rare

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K.,” wrote Perry. “We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t K.O.” K.O. is a reference to a boxing match knock out, which Perry emphasized with two boxing glove emojis.

“Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom,” Perry finished. She added another boxing glove and a heart emoji with her sweet metaphor.

Bloom’s comment, which currently has 2,700 likes, was just as sweet.

“I love you and our love bombs,” he wrote, adding heart and explosion emojis. “Wouldn’t have it any other way.” He finished the note with a heart-eyed smiley face.

Katy and Orlando Had a Rocky Relationship at First

“Love bombs” is a loaded term, often associated with rapid flings which end in equally rapid departures. But in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s case, they’ve had years of working on accepting each other and themselves. Their relationship has been quite a rollercoaster ride since they initially crossed paths in January of 2016.

Perry and Bloom went “Instagram official” in May of 2016 after months of hanging out together. In April of 2016, The Daily Star published a photo of the sort-of-couple on its cover. Bloom was stark naked as the two rode a paddle board together. Despite seeming madly in love, by November 2016 rumors started leaking that they were splitting. They didn’t, but by February 2017, the couple was noticeably distant despite attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. They officially split up two days later.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” said the stars’ reps.

They’ve Been Engaged Since Valentines Day of 2019

After an 11-month break, Perry and Bloom got back together. However, they kept things pretty casual. Perry made a subtle jab at him in February 2018 while at her brother’s wedding.

“She gave a speech and said about Orlando, ‘We’re on good terms — but not good enough for him to come as my date to the wedding,” a source told Us Weekly. Another source told the magazine that, despite being single, they were still hooking up at times as of September of 2017 and their relationship was “very exciting.”

On Valentine’s Day of 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry.

Katy and Orlando Welcomed Daughter Daisy in 2020

The next year, Perry announced that she was pregnant via her music video for “Never Worn White.” Daisy Dove Bloom was born on August 26, 2020. Daisy is Perry’s first child and Bloom’s second. He shares a 12-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Daisy may have been a catalyst for a shift in the singer’s priorities in life. She previously admitted on the Life Will Be the Death of Me with Chelsea Handler podcast that becoming a mom made her career less important as she put her unconditional love for her daughter first. Perry had previously told The Morning Mashup that she didn’t want to be defined by her relationship with Bloom (they were currently not together) and that her career was keeping her busy with touring and other engagements.

Katy and Orlando Have Both Had Their Struggles

Whenever I feel any anxiety, I just breathe through my nose and out through my mouth 💆🏼‍♀🤗 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 3, 2018

While having a kid doesn’t necessarily mean a relationship will magically fix itself, it’s clear that Perry and Bloom have been putting in more effort over time. Some of that involves self-awareness, which is a crucial part of honest and two-way communication with a significant other.

Both stars have struggled with substance abuse, with the Lord of the Rings star previously being painted as “shady,” possibly a cheater, with a short temper and jealous tendencies. That’s not to say he wasn’t trying to improve himself — Bloom actually once practiced celibacy for 6 months just to rewire his sexual urges, in an attempt to pursue healthier relationships. That was just before he first met Katy Perry.

The path to self-awareness is kind of like learning the Cha Cha. We step forward, we step back, we step sideways, and sometimes our steps are a little rocky. Eventually it makes sense.

Meanwhile, Perry has struggled with mental health issues, including suicidal tendencies. While their struggles may be on par with much of humanity, it’s still a lot to unpack between two people.

“When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable,” Perry told Vogue India in 2020. “I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

Bloom and Perry Are Both Putting In the Work — For Themselves and Each Other

Despite their volatile pasts, it seems that the couple has indeed been “putting in the work,” as Katy Perry wrote. A recent feature on Orlando Bloom in Flaunt Magazine described him as a “seeker of self-actualization,” who is constantly reframing his reality by trying to become more aware of the present moment. It’s a far cry from the Orlando Bloom of 7 years ago.

Some of Bloom’s self-actualization has come from his faith but also from respecting all religions. Some of it comes from deep moments of empathy in seeing other people’s struggles. For instance, Bloom explained how he was permanently impacted after observing homeless women and children in Ukraine. He and Perry are Unicef ambassadors, and working with Ukrainian children is thoroughly documented in Bloom’s Instagram history.

They Know They’re Both Evolving

And some of Bloom’s growth just comes from having an equally beautiful but flawed life partner, and accepting that she, like he, is always evolving.

Flaunt writer Beatrice Hazlehurst wrote that “Bloom credits their success as a creative couple to understanding each other’s need for evolution, both as artists and individuals.” Bloom further explained how his and Perry’s creativity, while often complimenting his, comes with its own set of deeper and sometimes difficult realities.

“We’re in two very different pools,” Bloom said, referring to their creative outlets. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment,” he added.

Perry and Bloom Are Currently Practicing Sobriety Together

Katy Perry Says She's Been Sober for 5 Weeks amid 3-Month 'Pact' with Orlando Bloom: 'I Can't Cave!' pic.twitter.com/CoyuvY8iMy — People (@people) March 29, 2023

Recently, Perry and Bloom also made a pact to be sober together for three months. Perry opened up about her sobriety while at the NYC’s Mister Paradise cocktail party in March. When she was offered a drink, she politely declined. Perry told People that she’d hit the 5-week mark, alongside her fiancé.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today,” she said. “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner, and I want to quit.”

If there’s anything worth fighting for, it’s love. Here’s to Orlando and Katy helping each other up and supporting each other with everything they’ve got.