Kristin Davis Says Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That’ Appearance Didn’t Provide Closure

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, And Just Like That star Kristin Davis discussed co-star Kim Cattrall’s brief cameo in the show’s second season. Cattrall will be reprising her role of Samantha Jones in a brief “cliffhanger” scene for the upcoming second season of And Just Like That, which will debut on Max on June 22.

Videos by Rare

Davis told Daily Mail, “All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do.” Davis plays Charlotte York in both Sex and the City and And Just Like That.

Kristin Davis Dishes on Kim Cattrall’s Cameo in Sex and the City Spin-Off

As Davis continued, she revealed that while fans are aching to see more of Samantha Jones, they should not expect any closure. She said, “I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily. Those are kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for.”

Davis added, “I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her. That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

Drama between the four central Sex and the City cast members has been running rampant behind the scenes for decades after Cattrall stated that she is not friends with her co-stars and they just work together. Cattrall also has a long-standing beef with Parker, with the former once writing online, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’” after experiencing a tragedy.

While tension has been brewing between the cast for years, it seems that Cattrall’s cameo for And Just Like That went smoothly. Davis stated, “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back. It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”