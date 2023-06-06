Kim Cattrall Sneakily Hinted At Her ‘And Just Like That…’ Negotiation Strategy Ahead Of Cameo Announcement

Kim Cattrall apparently drove a hard bargain when it came to negotiating her appearance on season 2 of And Just Like That… Of course, it helped that she didn’t really want the job in the first place.

“I moved on,” the star told the UK Sunday Times (via ET).

Although she agreed to film a short cameo for the upcoming season, thrilling Sex and the City fans, she made it clear that the arrangement would be on her terms. She also hinted that her disinterest in reprising her role may have helped her get a better deal.

“I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge,” she explained. “At this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy.”

Cattrall announced the news on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Pride.”

Samantha Jones Makes an Appearance on And Just Like That…

Kim Cattrall‘s character, Samantha Jones, was a fan favorite during the six seasons of Sex and the City and its two eponymous films. Cold-hearted, warm-blooded, and effortlessly stylish, the New York publicist delivered both raunch and class with aplomb.

However, the Above Suspicion actress did not appear in the first season of the reboot. This was partly because she showed no interest in filming more of the franchise after its second movie.

“Everything in me went, ‘I’m done,'” she told Variety in 2022. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

The series explained Samantha’s absence by having her move to London after a feud with leading lady Carrie Bradshaw — a storyline that isn’t that far from the truth of Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s relationship.

Variety tells us that Samantha’s scene in And Just Like That… was shot independently without involving the other cast members. Cattrall was also not styled by the same designer as the other actresses.