Mark Hamill is Ready to Retire His ‘Star Wars’ Character: ‘I Had My Time’

Mark Hamill says that he’s ready to say goodbye to his iconic sci-fi character Luke Skywalker.

Most Known Roles

Mark Hamill, 71, spoke to Tracy Smith in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. He was thankful for the joy the character he played brought to fans, but he never wanted to be an icon – he simply wanted a job.

“I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything,” Hamill shared. “I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, ‘Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?’ At least Luke is an admirable fellow!”

Mark Hamill has played the role of Luke Skywalker in several Star Wars films, most recently in The Mandalorian on Disney+. Despite his sentiment of never saying never, he has expressed that he is ready to move on from his iconic character.

“I just don’t see any reason to,” he shared about a reprisal of the role. “Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.”

Hamill is very excited to discuss Star Wars, especially on Twitter. He often responds to questions about the movies.

New Projects

Mark Hamill recently stated that he was not “bothered” by a scene in Star Wars in which he delivered a powerful kick, even though it didn’t make contact. Nonetheless, the bad guy was sent flying.

“How could anyone possibly be bothered by my widely celebrated, perfectly executed Force-Kick?!” the actor wrote on twitter to over 5 million followers.

Hamill co-stars in The Machine, which released recently. Bert Kreischer stars in the movie, and Hamill plays the role of Kreischer’s father. The story is based on Kreischer’s college days when he was with the Russian mafia. This true story has become Kreischer’s most famous act.

The Machine is now playing in theaters.