Zach Bryan Teases New Song, Piano on TikTok

Following his split with Deb Piefer, Zach Bryan’s fans have shown empathy while also expressing excitement over a rumored “breakup” album. The anticipation grew when Zach posted a 75-second clip on TikTok yesterday, featuring what appears to be a new song. In the video, he is seen playing the piano, and the caption intriguingly reads “*plays piano once*.”

The snippet has sparked curiosity among his followers, who are eagerly speculating whether the emotional turmoil from his recent breakup will translate into heartfelt and relatable music. As fans eagerly await further updates, Zach’s musical talent continues to captivate and resonate with listeners on a deeper level.



In the recent TikTok clip, Bryan shared lyrics that appear to be directed toward his ex-partner, Deb Piefer. The poignant chorus resonates with the emotions surrounding their breakup, as Bryan sings, “The best parts of you are here, but you’re still gone.” The timing of this cryptic snippet coincides with the recent end of their relationship, adding incite and personal connection to the lyrics. Notably, Zach has been on tour since May 10th, but he will be taking a two-week scheduled break before resuming his performances in New York on June 23rd.



Bryan, who recently won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2023 ACM Awards, announced his split from his girlfriend Piefer in a social media post. The breakup, which occurred about a week and a half ago, seems to have happened on mutual terms. Bryan requested privacy for both himself and his ex, emphasizing the importance of respecting their difficult time. Piefer has yet to comment on the breakup.