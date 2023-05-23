Kim Kardashian Says She’s a ‘Hopeless Romantic’ When It Comes To Finding Love Again

Is Kim Kardashian ready to mingle? The reality star says she hopes to find love again.

On a recent episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian opened up about her love life. While she’s still single after her split with comedian Pete Davidson, the SKIMS founder would love to be in a relationship again. However, she told her host that she’s taking things slow.

“I think I will always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” she said. “I definitely will take my time.”

The celebrity mom of four explained that being a parent means being extra careful when it comes to dating.

“I think there are so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she told Shetty. “If I can look at everything I did wrong and really not try to make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me.”

Part of the reason she’s not pressuring herself to find someone new is that she’s pretty content with her current life as a parent, entrepreneur, and law student.

“I will always believe in love and always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life, but I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it,” said Kim K. “I am at peace. I am OK to dive into madness at home with the kids.”

She continued, “There is so much going on that I’m not lonely and I think that that is really important. And I believe, like I always believe, and I think that whatever is meant to be will be.”

Kardashian also discussed the difficulties of being a single mom, describing some of the “madness” that goes on in her home.

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there,” she said. “Like, it’s me to play good cop and bad cop.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently co-parenting with ex-husband, Kanye West. ET tells us that the couple finalized their divorce in November 2022.

