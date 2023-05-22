Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Cries Herself to Sleep’ Over Parenting Challenges

Kim Kardashian reflects on parenthood in a brand new episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

In an exclusive clip from People, the reality star tells her host what it’s really like being a mom to her four kids.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be, like, a more true statement,” she says, “So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding… there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos, though.”

Videos by Rare

Kardashian gives an example of the “madness” by describing her hectic mornings. “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you.”

She adds, “It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep.”

Kim Kardashian Discusses Parenthood

Kim Kardashian and North West at the Crypto.com Arena in 2023. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also reveals that parenting as a single mom is especially difficult. Kim K and Kanye West divorced in 2022 and have been co-parenting their kids, 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm, since the split.

“You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there,” Kardashian says. “Like, it’s me to play good cop and bad cop.”

The television personality also added a little advice for future parents.

“There is nothing that can prepare you,” she says. “I don’t care how long you wait. I don’t care what you’re waiting for. You are never prepared.”

“It is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet,” Kardashian concludes.

During her appearance on the podcast, Kim Kardashian also discusses fame, mental health, and self-care. The full episode is available to watch online.