Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro Star in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple TV has just dropped the first teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese’s new film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be released theatrically in the fall. The film is based on the 2017 best-selling book by David Grann titled Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, and tells the true story of the killings of several Osage Nation members in 1920s Oklahoma

The trailer displays iconic actors and frequent Scorsese collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. In addition to DiCaprio and De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer

The trailer opens with several Native Americans joyously dancing around oil spurting out from a hole in a field. Osage Nation was known for its oil discovery, and the residents of the land came into wealth. In the trailer, DiCaprio reads a book about the Osage Nation while narrating, “The Osage took its name from Missouri and Osage Rivers.”

As the trailer goes on, it depicts DiCaprio’s character falling in love with an Osage woman, as violence begins to spread around the land. The rest of the trailer features shootouts, interrogations, and the Osage land on fire.

An official synopsis for Killers of the Flower Moon reads, “Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.” The film’s costume designer, Jacqueline West, informed Deadline that DiCaprio had seen the film and absolutely adored it.

West said, “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece’. I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in select theaters on October 6. On October 20, the film will expand to a wide theatrical release. Killers of the Flower Moon will also be made available to stream on Apple TV+ following its theatrical release, but a date has not been announced.