See Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning’s Reunion in the Thrilling ‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer

The violent new red band trailer for The Equalizer 3 has just dropped, and in the final minute, movie buffs are given a little treat. One of the last scenes of the trailer depicts Denzel Washington, the film’s hero, having a sit-down lunch with a character played by Dakota Fanning. Fanning starred opposite Washington in the action thriller Man on Fire when she was just about 10 years old. This will be the first time the two stars have reunited for a film in 19 years.

The official synopsis for The Equalizer 3 reads, “Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

Videos by Rare

Brutal New Trailer For The Equalizer 3

The new red band trailer for the explosive action sequel opens with several armed men walking into a villa of sorts and finding bodies scattered around everywhere. When they stumble upon Washington’s Robert McCall, he gives the men nine seconds to “decide their fate.”

The trailer then cuts to Robert enjoying retirement from the assassin lifestyle in southern Italy. He has found a nice new base of people who care about him, and things seem peaceful. However, Robert’s quiet idyllic life is shattered when he and his new chosen family are attacked by the mafia.

As the trailer continues, viewers are shown sequences of Robert stopping at nothing to rescue his kidnapped loved ones. One graphic sequence depicts Robert questioning a man at a restaurant when he suddenly grabs the man’s arm and twists it back before squeezing down on a nerve in his hand and saying, “That’s a level three, if it goes to level four you will s*** on yourself.” As the trailer comes to a close, Robert is seen taking out more bad guys, and having a chat with a character played by Fanning, who asks, “Police found multiple dead bodies on that farm in Sicily. Did you kill them?” Robert responds “Do I look like a killer?” before letting out an uncomfortable laugh.

The Equalizer 3 hits theaters on September 1. Fanning seems to be excited about her upcoming appearance in the film opposite Washington. Back in the summer of 2022, Fanning wrote on Instagram, “My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can’t wait.”