Leonardo DiCaprio Apparently Broke His 25-Year Rule After Dating Gigi Hadid, 27

Leonardo DiCaprio was just spotted with Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk at Coachella. Now rumors are circulating that the two might have been getting cozy together. If true, it would be a first for DiCaprio, who is notorious for only dating women who are 25 years-old or younger.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk Were Spotted at Coachella Together

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Leonardo DiCaprio (C) attends the Levi’s® brand presents Neon Carnival with Tequila Don Julio on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Getty Images for Tequila Don Julio)

DiCaprio, 48, and Shayk, 37 were seen hanging together at the Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival at the Desert International Horse Park. Shayk was also seen with supermodel Stella Maxwell, 32. The Neon Carnival was packed with celebrities that night, including Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Camila Cabello, Teyana Taylor, Shay Mitchell, and Olivia Culpo.

Shayk Is 37 and DiCaprio Had a History of Only Dating Women Under 25

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Leonardo DiCaprio, attends UK Premiere of “The Revenant” at Empire Leicester Square on January 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

For both DiCaprio and Shayk, the sighting has raised numerous eyebrows. DiCaprio has a documented history of dating beautiful women, especially models. And all of those relationships up through Camilla Morrone have ended before or by the time the woman is 25. We analyzed the data in a chart, which clearly shows how Leo’s been getting older and his love interests have remained the same exact age. Morrone and DiCaprio ended things eight months ago when she was, gasp, 25.

DiCaprio Broke His 25-Year Rule After Dating Gigi Hadid, 27

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Gigi Hadid attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Shortly after his split from Morrone, Leo was spotted hanging out with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The potential connection made heads explode as Hadid is 27. But according to sources close to the pair, nothing had blossomed officially yet and the two were only hanging out in groups with other people, at least by September of 2022.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Dated From 2015 to 2019, Share a Child

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 06: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Irina Shayk’s dating history is also intriguing, especially because she appears to have been on and off with Bradley Cooper. She and Cooper dated from 2015 to 2019 and share a daughter. They welcomed Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper on March 21, 2017, the first child for both of them. But they officially split in June of 2019 amid rumors of infidelity between Lady Gaga and Cooper.

However, Shayk and Cooper have continued to co-parent and stay amicable over the years. They were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City in November of 2021. In August of last year, they went on a tropical vacation together and shared photos to social media. They were spotted together several more times in October and November, with sources telling People that Shayk was “very happy” to be sharing time with Cooper again.

Despite Rumors of Reconciliation, Shayk and Cooper Did Not Get Back Together

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and their daughter Lea are seen arriving at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Photopix/GC Images)

But sources told E! News that Cooper and Shayk weren’t officially together again.

“They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter,” one source said. “They do things as a family and it’s going well.”

Another source added, “They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her. They also come together as a family and do things when they can.”

Shayk told Elle in March of 2021 that she doesn’t read what the tabloids say, and she tries to keep her life private.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she said. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away… I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.” She added that Cooper is “the most amazing dad.”

Shayk Briefly Dated Kanye West in 2021

BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 21: Actress Irina Shayk attends the press conference of Paramount Pictures ‘HERCULES’ at Hotel Adlon on August 21, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In June of 2021, romance rumors spread linking Shayk to Kanye West. The two were spotted vacationing at a luxury resort in Provence, France, for the rapper’s 44th birthday. It was just four months after Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce. However, just two months later a source close to Shayk told E! News that their fling had “fizzled out” and “was never serious.”

Bradley Cooper Has Been Dating Huma Abedin for About a Year

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 26: Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox’s ‘All About Steve’ held at Mann’s Chinese Theater on August 26, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper was most recently romantically linked to Huma Abedin, former political aide to Hillary Clinton and the ex-wife of disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner. The two allegedly began dating about a year ago after Vogue editor Anna Wintour, according to Page Six.

A “well-placed source” told the outlet that Wintour is “BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

The source added that Abedin was trying to keep the relationship under-the-radar. They said she had “told a few friends” about her “new man … but she didn’t say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest…”

The source also said “They are perfect for each other… They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

Cooper had just broken up with actress Dianna Agron. Another insider told Page Six that “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet.”

While Cooper and Abedin are trying to keep their relationship out of the media, it seems that they’re still together, quietly building up their “power couple” status.

Sources Claim Shayk and DiCaprio Were Not There as a Couple

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premierof Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)



That all said, if Irina Shayk and Leo DiCaprio were indeed looking at each other through rose-tinted glasses at Coachella, there probably isn’t any beef on Cooper’s end.

Just to make it a little more confusing, a source seemed to jump at the rumors and reached out to E! News to shut down the romance rumors.

“They were amongst a large group of people at a festival, all hanging out,” the insider said. “They are just friends.”

Notably, Gigi Hadid was not in attendance at the Neon Carnival the other night. Us Weekly reported in February 2023 that their romance was “never that serious” despite their attraction to each other. Part of it was their schedules and struggling to make time for each other.

“Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy,” said the insider. “Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”