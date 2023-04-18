Man Who Temporarily Died ‘Saw Heaven’ and Was Led By Angels to an ‘Unexpected Place’

50-year-old David Hanzel, who is a self-proclaimed psychic medium, revealed that when he died momentarily while suffering from sepsis, he had an enigmatic experience. Hanzel spoke to Daily Star and shared that after he was temporarily pronounced dead in 2015, he “saw Heaven,” and it wasn’t what most would expect.

Back in September 2015, Hanzel was treated for both sepsis and a lung infection. Despite doctors’ best efforts, Hanzel fell into a two-month-long coma and flatlined right before. During his brush with death, Hanzel described having “no conception” that he was about to die.

Psychic Medium Describes Moment He Died

Hanzel told Daily Star, “I just remember closing my eyes because I was sick. And then when I opened my eyes back up, I was in this night sky. It was the most beautiful, velvety, silky night sky. No clouds. No stars. No nothing. And there wasn’t a beginning or end to it.”

Hanzel then described seeing two angelic “beings” in the sky with him. Hanzel continued, “All of a sudden one being was on my left and one on my right. They just felt comfortable. Like I knew them. They showed me that it was the most beautiful, golden-white light. It was so pretty and there were all these angels and everything going up into it.”

Hanzel soon detailed just where these beings took him, which is surprising, to say the least. Hanzel said, “They had told me this later on, whatever your beliefs are or whatever you’re comfortable with – this is what you’re going to see first when you die. They put me in almost like a bar. It had these beautiful colored bottles on the side. No alcohol or nothing.”

After leaving the heavenly bar, Hanzel noted that the beings then led him to some sort of large building. “When you stepped, you didn’t feel like your foot touched the ground. Like there’s no gravity. It’s kind of like you’re floating and walking.”

While discussing life after waking up from his coma and realizing he had a second chance, Hanzel said, “I came back with total forgiveness for everybody who’s ever done anything bad to me. I think it literally took dying to understand all those things and all about religion.” Hanzel has a popular TikTik account where he posts videos detailing his spiritual beliefs. Hanzel currently holds 93.7k followers on TikTok.