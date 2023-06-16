Liz Hurley Set to Star in Erotic Movie Directed By Her 21-Year-Old Son

As an actress, Liz Hurley is no stranger to steamy sex scenes. However, this is the first time she’s been directed to get physical by her own son!

Strictly Confidential is a racy thriller written and directed by 21-year-old Damien Hurley. According to The Sun, it’s about a young woman named Mia who is trying to uncover the secret behind her best friend Rebecca’s suicide. After accepting an invitation from Rebecca’s family to stay at their Caribbean home, Mia uncovers more information than she bargained for.

Elizabeth Hurley plays a main role in her son’s debut feature as Lily, who shares an erotic scene with another character played by actress Pear Chiravara. Stills from the film show a passionate rendezvous between the two women.

Damien Says Working with His Mom Was “a Dream”

Back in December, Damien announced via Instagram that the team had finished filming in the Caribbean. In his caption, he gushed over his talented stars and crew members, saying that he was “truly blown away by the inspiring and talented people I’ve been able to work with.”

He also included a special thank you to his mom for supporting his project.

“Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8 🤓) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream,” he wrote.

A glance through the young director’s Instagram page shows that he shares a close relationship with the Bedazzled actress.

Elizabeth Hurley spoke to the HollywoodLife Podcast in November about how she balanced her role as an actress in Damien’s film with her duty as his mom.

“I woke up today doing division in my mind,” she recounted. “I said, you know what, I’m going to have to give have to give 50% of myself to my role and to acting, I’m going to give 40% to producing this, because most of the work is done in prep, and I’m going to give 10% to being a mommy.”

She continued, “So, I said to Damian, ‘You’ve got to do 90% without me. I’m not going to get you up in the morning and put food in front of you because I’ve got so much to concentrate on, everything else at the same time!”