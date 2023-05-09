Megyn Kelly Calls Chrissy Teigen ‘Needy, Attention-Starved Bully’

Megyn Kelly is, once again, on the offensive. It seems that singer John Legend made a few comments about the podcaster to TMZ after she slammed his wife, Chrissy Teigan.

Now, the conservative media personality is coming back for more.

“John Legend had some choice words for yours truly after I mocked his elitist, out-of-touch wife for having her minions carrying her ‘train’ to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner while she was showing off her underwear,” Kelly told her listeners last Monday.

This was in reference to previous comments she made about the model’s appearance at the event, which Kelly referred to as “nerd prom with White House reporters and D-list entertainers.” And yes, that was a not-so-subtle dig at Legend.

Meghan Kelly Continues to Attack Chrissy Teigan

Kelly then responded to John Legend’s criticism that the podcaster was “desperate for attention.” She claimed that his view of women was “warped” by being married to Chrissy Teigan.

On screen, she shared a photo from three years ago on the Cravings author’s Instagram page. The black-and-white image showed Teigan weeping over her unborn child, who was lost due to pregnancy complications.

Megyn Kelly mocked the post, citing it as yet another attempt from Teigan to grab attention.

“When she takes photos of her abortion and treats it as a PR opp — something that should be the most private and intimate of moments in a couple’s life — it’s probably extremely uncomfortable,” said the talk show host. By “abortion,” Kelly was referring to Teigan’s later admission that she was unable to carry the pregnancy to term, forcing doctors to make a heartbreaking yet life-saving decision.

Kelly brought up past cases of online bullying by Teigan, directing listeners to political commentator Candace Owens’s research on the issue.

“Chrissy Teigen is a sick, relentless, cruel, self-aggrandizing, needy, attention-starved bully,” the podcaster concluded. “She deserves every bit of criticism she gets. And trust me, there’s plenty more in our arsenal if Mr. Legend would like to continue the argument.”

Do you think John Legend will respond?

