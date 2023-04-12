Megyn Kelly Critiques Dylan Mulvaney Over Nike Sports Bra Ads

Dylan Mulvaney has just become the face— er, chest— of Nike sports bras. Talk show host Megyn Kelly is not happy about it.

On an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show last Tuesday, the podcaster hopped on the mic to talk about Nike’s brand deal with influencer and trans woman Dylan Mulvaney.

Kelly claimed that Mulvaney, who has been documenting her transition on social media for over a year, doesn’t have breasts.

“I don’t know what’s happening there, but those are not breasts,” she said, comparing the TikToker’s chest to her own. “And Dylan doesn’t need any sort of a bra — never mind a sports bra.”

Megyn Kelly Doesn’t Like Nike’s New Influencer

The media personality also slammed Mulvaney’s weight, which, according to her, is “about 40 pounds soaking wet.” She accused the model of having an eating disorder, saying, “If there were a woman who looked like that, she couldn’t get an endorsement because they say she clearly is unwell.”

According to the New York Post, Kelly commented further in a later episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

“Look how many sponsorships Dylan Mulvaney is getting now, even for bras and women’s facial cream, aging facial cream,” she said. “Did we run out of biological women to sell bras?”

For the promotion, Dylan Mulvaney shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram in a Nike sports bra and leggings, which attracted a variety of positive and negative comments.

This isn’t the first time that Mulvaney has come under fire for sponsoring products on social media. Earlier this month, Bud Light drinkers vowed to boycott the brand after they partnered with the Instagram star for March Madness.

This also isn’t the first time Megyn Kelly has criticized a womenswear brand for their choice of model. Last month, the talk show host shared her opinion on the latest Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Apparently, she was underwhelmed by the new lineup of “women of all shapes and sizes” in comparison to former “Angels” such as Gisele Bündchen.