Florida Teacher Arrested for Hosting Student Brawls in Class

It’s never a good idea to teach kids to brawl, especially not when you were hired to teach other stuff.

So one Florida teacher has been arrested for hosting student brawls right in the classroom.

Angel Footman, 23, allegedly allowed her middle-school students to punch each other while she watched from her desk. Occasionally, she told them not to be too loud, and not to record the bouts, in order to avoid drawing attention, per reports.

The incidents took place at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee, where Footman turned her classroom into “a secret boxing pit,” according to the New York Post. Several sixth-grade girls went to administrators to reveal what was happening.

Angel Footman (Leon County Sheriff’s Office, via WCTV)

Also, multiple videos revealed Footman sitting at her desk and watching as students duked it out. In the videos, she told combatants they were not to pull hair and they had just 30 seconds to fight.

“No screaming, no yelling, no phones,” she said, via WCTV.

Footman told investigators she did not organize the fights — but she clearly did not take action to stop them. Instead, she seemed to encourage them, according to the affidavit. Nor did she report them to her superiors.

Several girls told detectives that they were involved in the fights, which supposedly took place March 22 and 23, per WCTV. They alleged they were “invited back for additional fights,” the outlet noted.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 4, per online court records.

So far, neither the Leon County Sheriff’s Office nor Leon County Schools have commented.

