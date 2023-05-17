Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the new rendition of the Mission Impossible franchise, titled Dead Reckoning Part One. The final official trailer was released Wednesday the 17th. The action-packed part one comes out in theaters this July 12th, and part two is set to come out in 2024. Based on the trailer and what we have come to expect from the previous Mission Impossibles, this film will certainly not be lacking in excitement and daring feats.

New Trailer For ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Is Finally Here!

In Dead Reckoning, Cruise pulls off one of the craziest stunts imaginable. According to ET.com, Cruise says that this is in fact the most dangerous stunt he has ever accomplished in his career. This is saying a lot for our guy Ethan Hunt who always seems to be flying, jumping, or running out of impossibly precarious situations. The stunt? Driving a motorcycle off of a cliff. In the trailer you get to see a glimpse of Cruise diving off the massive cliff on his motorcycle and with his parachute strapped onto his back… yes that was a real stunt. It turns out that during production Cruise performed the death-defying feat 6 times.

When talking about driving off the cliff, Cruise simply said that he had wanted to try it ever since he was a kid, and that: “It all comes down to one thing — the audience.” Before attempting the stunt, Cruise went through a lot of training. He ended up performing 500 skydives, and over 13,000 motocross jumps, this guy is awesome.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

If all six previous Mission Impossibles and the most recent of Tom Cruise’s films, the 2022 Maverick are any indicator, Dead Reckoning is bound to be a thriller. Thankfully there is a part two, but alas, the combo will be the last of the Ethan Hunt story.