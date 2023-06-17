New Trailer For Fantasy Film, ‘Wonderwell,’ Showcases Carrie Fisher’s Last Role

The magical new trailer for Wonderwell, the late great Carrie Fisher’s final film, has just been released. Wonderwell follows a young girl who befriends a witch that lives deep in the woods, played by Fisher. The film will be released in theaters and on digital on June 23.

The trailer promises a whimsical and heartfelt coming-of-age tale, beginning with 12-year-old Violet, played by Kiera Milward, declaring that she’s running away from home. When Violet informs an acquaintance that she wants to reside in the woods, the boy says, “A witch lives there. A real one!”

As the trailer continues, Violet falls into a portal and meets Fisher’s Hazel, who may be who the teen boy was speaking about early. When Violet asks the woman, “Are you the witch?” Hazel cleverly responds, “The witch or a witch?”

The rest of the trailer showcases Violet and Hazel developing a heartwarming friendship in a magical land. However, the newfound friendship is tested when the mysterious Yana (Rita Ora) steps in and tells Hazel, “You know the rules: The forest is yours, the town is mine.”

The official synopsis for Wonderwell reads, “At 12 years old, Violet (newcomer Kiera Milward) is living in Italy with her American parents and her beautiful older sister, Savannah (Nell Tiger Free). When Savannah is selected to be the face of world-renowned designer Yana’s (Rita Ora) fashion label, the family travels to an enchanting medieval village for a photo shoot. Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Carrie Fisher), who may be the fabled witch of the woods Violet was warned about by Yana’s beleaguered stepson, Daniele (Sebastian Croft).”

The synopsis continues, “Guided by Hazel to a mysterious portal, Violet is offered a glimpse of what her future might hold, but like the transition from childhood to womanhood, it may be a journey of no return. A gorgeous coming-of-age adventure that combines cutting-edge CGI technology with riveting live-action, Wonderwell follows Violet on a thrilling, humorous, and often terrifying voyage as she discovers the pitfalls of womanhood through the gateway of her imagination.”

Fisher finished filming her scenes for Wonderwall back in 2016, although the film is just now seeing the light of day. The Star Wars actress died on December 30 of that year from a heart attack.

The film’s producer, Lee Rudnicki, wrote some promising words about Fisher’s scenes in Wonderwell in a 2021 blog post. Rudnicki wrote, “In fact, if you were an actor, and you knew with 100% certainly this was your last day on Earth, this is a scene you might design to say goodbye to your fans. Carrie’s last line is about life itself — I won’t spoil it here, but it is genius, if not heartbreaking.