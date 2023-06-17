Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving For Crashing Car Into House

Three months after crashing his car into a house in Beverly Hills, Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving by the L.A. District Attorney’s Office.

On March 4, the comedian was driving a Mercedes in a residential area at around 11 PM when he lost control of the vehicle. He finally stopped when he hit the side of a house, destroying a fire hydrant along the way. His girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was with him at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

Pete Davidson Faces Consequences for Car Crash

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images

TMZ, who was the first to cover the initial incident, reports that Pete Davidson was not arrested at the time. He will likely receive punishment for the misdemeanor, which could include a short jail sentence and a $1000 fine.

Additionally, the news outlet said that the celebrity’s car didn’t actually crash all the way through the wall and into the home. However, the collision did cause some damage to its exterior. Despite this, the homeowner has opted not to sue the Bupkis star.

We’re not sure what caused the accident, but law enforcement does not believe that Davidson was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. People tells us that Davidson’s arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” said a representative for the L.A. Country District Attorney’s Office. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The statement continued, “In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”