Pete Davidson Says He Has Regrets Over Buying Ferry With Colin Jost

Funnyman Pete Davidson revealed that he considers his purchase of a ferry to be a mistake while being interviewed during the premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in which the SNL alum voices a character named Mirage. About a year ago, Davidson and former SNL castmate Colin Jost purchased an inoperative ferry online.

Videos by Rare

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Davidson was asked about the ferry. He said, “I have no idea what’s going on with that thing. Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

Pete Davidson Purchased Ferry While Intoxicated

Davidson later joked about the defunct boat he purchased actually being a transformer. He added, “Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f— out of there so I can stop paying for it!” When the Bupkis star was asked whether he would have an afterparty for the Transformers premiere on the boat, Davidson replied, “Yeah, if it’s not sunk!”

Davidson and Jost originally bought the boat for $280,000 at an auction in January 2022. A month later, Davidson seemed hopeful about the future of the boat, telling People, “There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we’re going to dock it in the city… Or it could all go to s— and I’ll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year.” Davidson and Jost also joked about their purchase on a segment of SNL.

In the same People interview which depicted Davidson at his apartment, the comedian and actor had the camera film through his window, showcasing the boat on his property. He said, “It’s literally in my yard. As a joke I took a picture and I was like, ‘Lol. Wouldn’t be funny if one of these was ours’ then they texted me back and circled it and they were like, ‘That’s actually the one.'”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters on June 9. In addition to Davidson, the action sequel stars Anthony Ramos, Peter Cullen, Liza Koshy, Ron Perlman, and Michelle Yeoh.