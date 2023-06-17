Influencer Says She Earns $1,700 a Day Selling ‘The Girlfriend Experience’

Australian influencer Lucy Banks claims she makes close to $2000 a day after becoming a “professional girlfriend.” Banks was forced to quit her full-time corporate job after she became a single mom and needed more time to tend to her young children.

When Banks, who resides in Perth, decided to try her hand at OnlyFans, she only had $40 to her name. She told Body+Soul, “There were times when I couldn’t afford my rent. There were times I had to go on payment plans to pay the school fees… I had been working in the corporate banking industry doing really long hours and I just needed to find something where I could be there for my kids when they needed me, so I asked a girlfriend who was doing OnlyFans if it was worth the hype.”

‘Professional Girlfriend’ Has No Regrets

Banks revealed that instead of posting explicit content, she dedicates her time to being a “professional girlfriend.” She explained the responsibilities that come with her peculiar occupation, saying, “I’ve got subscribers who message me good morning, every single day. And then I’ll message them back, tell them what I had for breakfast. It’s like talking to your girlfriend.”

Banks continued, “I know my subscribers’ birthdays. I know their dogs’ names. You know, I know what their day-to-day life is like, it’s not always sexual and sending pornos and stuff. It really is a deeper connection. I guess they probably come to my page because they’re curious, but they stay because there’s that genuine connection.”

Banks informed the outlet that she can make up to $1,700 a day as a “professional girlfriend.” She also explained that she feels that her slightly more wholesome activities on OnlyFans may be replacing more explicit content.

Banks added, “I feel like a lot of the more extreme content seems to be fading out a little bit and in its place is a softer, more connection-based relationship with a lot of creators.” However, she does still have to deal with clients with some unique kinks. She said, “Once, someone paid for custom photos of my elbows. Just my elbows. I had to flex them back and flex them forward. And then another time I had someone pay for me to oil myself up, and then oil my kitchen bench up, and slide across it like a seal.”

Banks feels as though OnlyFans has changed her life for the better, with the influencer stating, “We live in a beautiful house, and I own multiple properties, all from OnlyFans. The kids are both in private schools, they both go to the best specialists. And that’s what I wanted. I just wanted stability.”