Drunk Driver Refused a Sobriety Test After Admitting to Drinking Tequila Before Crash That Left Bride Dead

Police documents state that the driver charged with drunk driving after the deadly collision in South Carolina, which took the life of a newlywed, had a strong odor of alcohol and refused to take a field sobriety test.

Incident Details

According to WCBD, Jamie Komoroski, 25, informed officers that she had consumed a shot of tequila and one beer about an hour prior to the fatal accident which took the life of 34-year-old Samantha Hutchinson.

Komoroski was driving a gray Toyota rental car when she allegedly crashed into a golf cart carrying Hutchinson, her recently married husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two of their relatives. This happened shortly after the couple’s wedding reception in Folly Beach.

The police reported that she was traveling at 65 mph and only applied the brakes just before she collided with the cart.

Samantha, 34, from North Carolina, passed away during the accident. Aric and one relative sustained serious injuries, while the other injured relative was reported to be in a stable condition.

Police Investigations

Komoroski was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.

According to the police records, the alleged drunk driver smelled of alcohol and the officers suspected that her level of impairment was an 8 on a 1 to 10 scale. An officer on scene noted that Komoroski seemed to stagger on her feet. When asked to take a sobriety test, she was “strongly refused and became uncooperative.”

As the investigation continues, authorities have issued a warrant for a blood test for Komoroski.

Andrew Gilreath, the Chief of the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety, said he could not verify if a cart rolled but noted that it was discovered around 75 yards away from the accident, according to ABC News.

A GoFundMe has been created for the victims and their families.