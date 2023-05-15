5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Britney Spears seems to be up and down in her journey since her 13-year conservatorship came to an end, facing some hardships as well as some major achievements. Spears’ mashup with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer,” hit number 1 on several charts and she is now releasing a book.

A source close to the iconic singer told People, “She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes, but some of the amazing things she’s done recently have all been her choice. She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she’s going through, she remains a survivor.”

Tom Brady paid tribute to significant women in his life this Mother’s Day, showing there is no bad blood between them. The 45-year-old former NFL star honored his ex-partners, Gisele Bündchen, who is a mother to two children, Vivian and Benjamin Rein, and Bridget Moynahan, who is the mother of his son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15.

“Happy Mothers [sic] Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” Brady said in the caption. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.”

John Travolta took a moment to honor his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, on Mother’s Day.

The 69-year-old Grease actor remembered his wife by sharing an adorable throwback video of her on his Instagram. In the video, Preston can be seen opening a Mother’s Day present before proudly displaying it to the camera. “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John,” Travolta went on to caption the video signing it from himself, as well as his son Ben, 12, and daughter Ella, 23.

<a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJuNJ7U8mw8The Fast Saga

While it was previously reported that this summer’s action spectacle Fast X was going to be the final film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, star Vin Diesel revealed in a recent interview with Fandango that the new film will be the beginning of the end. While being interviewed alongside co-star Michelle Rodriguez at the sequel’s premiere in Rome on May 12, Diesel stated that there may be two more films in the franchise. It was recently revealed that an 11th Fast and Furious film was likely to be released in 2025, but a 12th is a complete shock.

Clueless came out in 1995 and forever made knee-high socks and plaid miniskirts a fashion statement. The rom-com also cemented many of its cast members as stars and celebrities — appropriate for a movie about sex appeal and popularity! Here is what the iconic main cast of Clueless is up to now.