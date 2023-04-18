Reese Witherspoon Is Reportedly ‘Doing Much Better’ Following Divorce From Jim Toth: Source

Almost a month after her divorce announcement went public, Reese Witherspoon is dusting herself off and moving on with her life.

“The divorce decision was not an easy one for her,” a source told People. “It was rough to reach the decision and to announce it. Reese is doing much better now though. She has no regrets and is just focused on her kids and work.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The source also revealed that there was no bad blood between the Legally Blonde actress and her ex-husband, Jim Toth.

“There is no drama with Jim. They co-parent and this is the focus,” said the insider.

These comments come after the Big Little Lies star was seen looking fabulous at the premier of The Last Thing He Told Me, for which she’s an executive producer. This was her first public appearance after announcing her divorce.

Reese Witherspoon Is Moving On, and Looking Great to Boot!

While the celebrity was certainly strutting her stuff on the red carpet, People says that the 47-year-old isn’t back on the market.

“Dating isn’t really on her mind right now,” a source claimed. “She will have friends set her up when she is ready.”

Earlier this month, many fans were eager to believe rumors that the Hello Sunshine founder was in a relationship with recently-divorced athlete Tom Brady. However, it turned out that the pair had never actually met.

Although single, Witherspoon is far from alone during this difficult time. The actress has reportedly been receiving plenty of support from her friend group. Plus, she has her hands full as a mom of three!

Besides sharing custody of 10-year-old son Tennessee with Jim Toth, she also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ava, and a 19-year-old son, Deacon. She shares the two older siblings with her ex-husband, Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe.

Read More: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Seen Together Following Claims of Unpaid Support from Ex