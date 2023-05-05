Report Claims Queen Described Markle as ‘Evil’ and Labeled Harry’s Relationship as a ‘Total Disaster’

In-laws, am I right?

A source recently revealed to The Spectator that the late Queen Elizabeth II had some pretty strong feelings about her grandson Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The royal insider described a dinner at Balmoral last August during which Her Majesty did not beat around the bush when it came to the Duchess of Sussex.

Videos by Rare

“At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil,” the source recounted. “By this point we all knew the Queen’s health was in decline and she had months left, she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.”

“Everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling,” they continued. “It was out of character for the Queen to use such a word as ‘evil’ to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her. It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth.”

Queen’s Feelings Revealed, Royal Discord Continues

Buckingham Palace 2018. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

According to another source, some royals are fearful of Markle’s plans for the future. While the Duchess seems to have been laying low for a while, she recently agreed to be represented by WME. Variety tells us that the entertainment agency will also be helping to build her and Harry’s content creation label, Archewell.

Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family have remained tense, to say the least — especially since Prince Harry published his controversial memoir, Spare.

King Charles’s May 6 coronation is unlikely to break the ice. Meghan Markle will not be attending the ceremony, as she has opted to remain at home in California to celebrate her son Archie’s birthday (also May 6).

Harry will see his father crowned, but he won’t be sitting with his close family members, nor will he staying afterward to catch up. Last month, ex-butler Paul Burrell claimed that there was “no chance of reconciliation.”