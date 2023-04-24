Prince Harry to Sit ’10 Rows Back’ from Royals at King Charles’ Coronation

A former royal butler is spilling the tea about the seating plan for King Charles’s upcoming coronation on May 6.

Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana’s butler for 10 years, told GB News that Prince Harry won’t be sitting with high-ranking royals during the ceremony. Instead, he’ll be placed “10 rows back” from core members of the monarchy. Allegedly, this is due to Harry’s decision to withdraw from his royal duties and pursue a more independent life.

Videos by Rare

Burrell further stated that the Duke of Sussex “will not see” his father or his brother, Prince William, during the coronation, and that “there is no chance of reconciliation anytime soon.”

“He is coming to show face,” said the former member of the royal staff, who once described himself as Diana’s “best friend,” according to The Sun.

“He is coming to put his foot in the door. He is coming because his father wants him to be there,” Burrell added. “His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life. But Harry is not going to hang around.”

Harry and William Won’t Be Sitting Together at the Coronation

William and Harry at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Prince Harry did not immediately confirm his attendance after receiving his invitation to the coronation, first asking for clarification on a variety of details. Eventually, Buckingham Palace made the official announcement that the Duke of Sussex would be attending the event without his wife, Meghan Markle, or his two children, Archie and Lilibet.

King Charles has expressed his disappointment at their absence. However, he included a nod to the Sussexes in his coronation program with a family portrait from 2018. The image shows Charles and Camilla seated with two of their grandchildren. William and Kate, who is holding her youngest child, are standing behind them next to Harry and Meghan. Archie and Lilibet are not pictured, as they hadn’t been born yet at the time the photo was taken.

Some have called this gesture an attempt at reconciliation on King Charles’s part.