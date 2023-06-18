Robert De Niro Reveals His 6 Older Children Haven’t Met Their Baby Sibling Yet



Robert De Niro is eager to unite his entire family! While attending a screening of A Bronx Tale at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, the 79-year-old actor shared exclusively with PEOPLE that his six eldest children haven’t yet had the opportunity to meet his 2-month-old daughter, Gia Virginia. He shares Gia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Videos by Rare

When asked if his children – including Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, from his relationship with model and actress Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, from his marriage to Grace Hightower – have met the newest member of the family, De Niro responded, “Not yet, but they will.”

De Niro also shared that his Father’s Day plans are already scheduled, as he intends to spend it with his children.

While appearing on CBS Mornings in May, De Niro proudly introduced his daughter to the public. During the show, he disclosed her complete name as Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, and he shared a photograph of her while revealing that she was born on Thursday, April 6, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

During an interview on TODAY, De Niro candidly discussed the experience of becoming a father to a newborn “at this stage and age.” “It feels great, yeah,” he stated.

“I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It’s amazing, but I’m very happy about it,” he continued.