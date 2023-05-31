Ryan Gosling Reveals Moment He Knew He Wanted to Have Kids With Eva Mendes 

In GQ’s Global Summer Issue, the actor talked a bit about his personal life, including his relationship with Eva Mendes, their journey into becoming parents and how the transition has impacted his career.

Growing Careers

Ryan Gosling shared that it was his role in 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, which he starred in alongside Eva Mendes, that made him want to have children – and with her, in particular.

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” he shared. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Esmeralda, in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, they had a daughter named Amada.

Ryan Gosling, 42, started to switch his career focus from independent films to big-budget studio movies such like La La Land and Blade Runner 2049. After the birth of his daughter, Amada, he took a break from the limelight for a few years.

“I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them,” he shared.

On Film

Gosling tries to only make one movie each year, and he takes his family with him on the set. He and Eva Mendes don’t have a nanny and instead prefer to stay home as much as possible.

“I would never want to go back, you know?” Gosling continued. “I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself.”

Gosling talked about his partnership with Eva and how she is a big help to him when he doesn’t know how to navigate parenting.

“I just lean on Eva,” he shared. “She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”

He chatted a bit about his recent role in The Gray Man and his upcoming spot in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

“I treat it more like work now, and not like it’s, you know, therapy,” he shared. “It’s a job, and I think in a way that allows me to be better at it because there’s less interference.”

He mentioned that his daughter’s had a hand in him playing Ken in Barbie. “I kind of respond to scripts, I guess, or characters, where there’s that kind of dynamic. I recognize it.”