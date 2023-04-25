Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Thief By Using Ninja Sword

In the UK, a vigilante father and son duo decided to take matters into their own hands and end the life of a petty thief with a ninja sword and a knife. They both were handed life sentences for their violent actions.

Reportedly, 56-year-old David King and his 20-year-old son Edward were told by members of their community that a thief was attempting to break into their estate. The father and son, who were apparently obsessed with weapons, encountered the man around the estate and attacked him. Officials believe the men were hunting the thief with the intention of causing him bodily harm.

David and Edward King Murdered Thief While Hunting Him

In June 2021, David and Edward encountered 47-year-old Neil Charles, who was apparently trying to steal David’s car. David stabbed Charles in the chest with a double-edged knife while Edward sliced the thief’s knee with his ninja sword. David called the police and told them about the incident, saying that the thief had run off and he did stab the man, but he wasn’t sure if he was “play-acting” or actually hurt.

Charles died from his injuries two days after the altercation. Both David and Edward were convicted of killing Charles, with David being sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison, while Edward will have to serve at least 19 years in the pen.

Prosecutor Richard Kelly said that David and Edward were “looking to exact violence upon the thief,” although the culprits claim they did not take the thief’s life intentionally. Judge Martyn Levett stated that he believes David and Edward were on the prowl “with the intention of hunting down Mr. Charles and at least causing him really serious harm.”

The victim’s sister, Linnet Booth, spoke about her brother, saying that he was “never aggressive and always one to retreat when he didn’t like a situation.” She also stated, “We know he took the wrong path in life but he wasn’t violent or aggressive and that night he was simply trying to get away.” Heather King, the matriarch of the King family, claims that her son and husband’s sentences are in the process of being appealed.