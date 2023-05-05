Sharon Osbourne Says She Lost 30 Lbs. Using Weight Loss Drugs: ‘No Quick’ Fix

Weight loss injections may be increasing in popularity, but they’re controversial for a reason. Just ask Sharon Osbourne.

The television personality spoke up on her show, The Talk, about her experience with Wegovy, an injectable drug that is intended to treat chronic obesity.

“I took it for four months and I lost 30 lbs., but like everything, there’s always no quick recipe,” said Osbourne. “I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

According to The Mirror, Osbourne agreed with panelist Daisy McAndrew, who pointed out that losing weight isn’t always possible with exercise alone.

“It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies,” said the television host.

Although the 70-year-old reportedly stopped taking the drug, she claims that her weight has not fluctuated.

“But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”

Physicians disagree with Osbourne’s statement, however. Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., explained to People that obesity medication works like any other type of medication. In order to continue feeling its effects, a patient must continue treatment.

One of the main controversies surrounding weight-loss injections like Wegovy is that insurance typically doesn’t cover this type of treatment. NBC tells us that, as a result, many patients who suffer from chronic obesity are unable to purchase the drug.

Many celebrities have called out the medication’s popularity for cosmetic use, including Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Last month, the actress responded to ads for the weight-loss drug publicly displayed across the Times Square subway station.