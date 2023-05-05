Donald Trump To Appear On CNN For The First Time In 7 Years Next Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first appearance on CNN since his 2016 campaign for President on Wednesday, May 10th. Trump will be featured in a town hall that will take place in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire will be the first Primary State in the 2024 Election. Trump will reportedly take questions from Republican and Independent voters.

The Telegraph reports…

The Telegraph reports…

After a long hiatus, former President Donald J. Trump will return to CNN. Mr. Trump, who has openly feuded with CNN hosts and executives over the years, has not appeared on the network since his 2016 presidential campaign. But next Wednesday, May 10, he will appear at a town hall-style forum the network is hosting in New Hampshire. CNN said that its morning show co-host, Kaitlan Collins, would moderate, and that the former president would take questions from Republicans and independents.

CNBC is now reporting that Trump will reportedly be a test to a new ‘disinformation rule’ at CNN. The rule was reportedly created by CNN Executive Chris Licht upon his taking over last year. That report reads…

On Wednesday, CNN will welcome former President Donald Trump to participate in a town hall. This seems to be a case of Licht bending his own rules. Clearly, CNN has different standards for Trump than it does spokespeople for Trump that cycle through cable news networks as daily guests. … CNN vowed to hold Trump accountable during the town hall. “President Trump is the Republican frontrunner, and our job despite his unique circumstances is to do what we do best,” a CNN spokesperson said. “Ask tough questions, follow up, and hold him accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices.” CNBC

It appears that CNN and Donald Trump are putting their differences aside.