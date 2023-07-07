‘Sound Of Freedom’ Film Rivaled ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Despite Long Odds

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was a bit of a mess up with Disney at the helm. On the other hand, independently produced Sound of Freedom stepped up to the plate big time on July 4th.

Sound of Freedom was originally made in 2018 with 20 Century Fox, yet when Disney bought Fox, the movie was shoved into the back and never used. Since then, Angel Studios worked it out and acquired the rights to the Christian based film.

Christian movies have historically not made much of a dent when it comes to number of views or revenue based largely on independent studios with low budgets. In fact the movie was not predicted to do much more than $11 million in the first week. However, Angel Studios overcame the trend with a crowd-funding pre-pay ticket purchasing technique.

Sound of Freedom is America’s #1 movie taking the top spot at the box office on Independence Day.



Additionally the movie itself tells a morally deep and striking tale based on a true story and real events. As the story goes a man named Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel, was a Homeland Security agent who quit his job to save children from traffickers and cartels.

Breitbart reported that the Sound of Freedom movie, made by Angel Studios, raked in roughly $11.5 million in ticket sales. If you count Angel Studios’ prepaid ticket scheme the total came out closer to $14.2 million. With Disney’s Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny, Disney made around $11.68 million on July 4th. Another fact that should be noted is that Indiana Jones was played in close to 2000 more locations than Sound of Freedom was.

All in all, it seems as if July 4th was a success, with a non-woke movie doing exceedingly well, Bud Light being wiped off the map, and Joey Chestnut defending his Nathan’s Hotdogs contest title for the 16th time.