Going into this 4th of July week, Bud Light was doing all that it could to make a comeback. The results were terribly bleak for the blundering beer company, and July 4th only sealed it. The fall is terrible for Bud Light, yet it has had an unintended, tremendous effect.

Bud Light managed to pull off potentially the worst marketing decision in the history of marketing. The mistake occurred when the transgender man, Dylan Mulvaney got involved with the brand. Ever since Mulvaney came on board, Bud Light sales dropped, 20% then 25% now closer to 30%. The day of American Independence, family BBQs, and a good bit of beer drinking was likely their last hope.

Heading into the holiday Bud Light attempted to win back some with an ad staring Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. However even this backfired as Travis never cracked open the Bud Light can in the ad, and the clip had very little views.

Bud Light sales sink 28% heading into July 4 holiday amid Dylan Mulvaney fiasco https://t.co/YvXpOBthr3 pic.twitter.com/rDv5qQQZLO — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2023

According to Outkick, a map was drawn up showing the most popular beers by state on the 4th. The map was made using Twitter data and posts. The map shows a staggering result.

First off, there is not a single state that was labeled with Bud Light, not one. In addition to this, all but one Anheuser-Busch products were wiped off the face of the map, the exception being Michelob Ultra. The final count for most popular beer by state came down to this:

Modelo Especial, 12 States Coors Light, 11 States Miller Lite, 11 States Yuengling, 8 States Michelob Ultra, 8 States

Modelo is sweeping the south and other beers are making solid headway as the previous most popular beer, dare I say Bud Light, has completely dropped off the map. Bud Light looks to be on its last leg, if that, but in its demise it managed to do something very few have. Bud Light managed to bring our country together. In the midst of a terribly divided political arena, riots and agendas running wild, the American people have patriotically united as one nation to say no thanks to Bud Light.