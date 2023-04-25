Supporters Rally Behind Dylan Mulvaney’s Maybelline Campaign Amidst Calls for Boycott

Yet another brand has come under fire for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney. This time, customers are threatening to boycott Maybelline over an Instagram video posted by the influencer over a month ago.

In the video, Mulvaney prepares for her “Day 365 of Girlhood” live show at the Rockefeller Center using Maybelline cosmetics to create a soft, pink look. Some Twitter users have been attempting to protest the brand’s choice of spokesperson with the hashtag #BoycottMaybelline.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Dylan Mulvaney Wears Maybelline in Instagram Video

While Mulvaney’s video received its share of negative comments, Page Six tells us that plenty of her fans rushed to her defense.

“So, transphobes are boycotting Maybelline now due to a sponsored video with Dylan Mulvaney, a transwoman,” one Twitter user wrote. “It’s going to be good fun when the transphobes realize they need to boycott every single makeup and fashion brand then and are forced to walk around in just paper bags.”

Another commented, “This is it btw. This is the entire reason they’re having a meltdown. Because Maybelline dared to sponsor a trans woman Dylan Mulvaney, for this 13 seconds video. Meanwhile, women, trans and cis, with actual problems, are left to drown in hatred. TERFs are nothing but bigots.”

Other brands that have recently faced backlash for allowing the influencer to promote their products are Nike and Bud Light. Podcaster Megyn Kelly had some harsh words for both Mulvaney and the activewear company when the social media star posted a few selfies in a Nike sports bra.

Rapper and country singer Kid Rock responded to Mulvaney’s Bud Light campaign with a video of himself shooting at cans of the Anheuser-Busch beer with a rifle. Many Bud Light drinkers have been boycotting the brand, eventually causing the company to replace their Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid.