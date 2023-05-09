Luke Grimes Says That The Final Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ Will Focus On ‘Love,’ ‘Family,’ and ‘Really Juicy Drama’

The actor, who portrays Kayce Dutton on the show, shared a few details in an interview with Entertainment Tonight about what the last episodes of the series will entail.

Last Hurrah

“Love and family and serve your tribe, your people — that’s a huge theme in the show,” Grimes shared. “With Kayce, he has a hard time choosing his relationship with his father versus his relationship with his wife and son.”

“I think it’s because it all really matters and it matters to all of the characters. That’s sort of where you get all of this really juicy drama, is that everyone is sort of fighting for their team,” he added.

“There’s no right team or wrong team. It’s just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to do what’s best for their own.”

It was recently announced that the show, starring Kevin Costner, will be ending after the last half of its fifth season airs in November on the Paramount Network.

New Storylines

The show is set to continue as a sequel that will debut sometime in December. The new show will have ‘Yellowstone’ in its name.

No actors have been chosen yet for the new show, though it is said that the network was speaking with Matthew McConaughey about a possible spinoff focused on the character of Dutton.

This series, which premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018, follows the Duttons as they navigate obstacles and local enemies that attempt to destroy the ranch they’ve built for over six generations.As viewers explore the ranch and the Duttons’ lives, they’ll also get an in-depth look at the family’s personal lives.

The show can be streamed on Peacock.