After the beginning of the Threads app by Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk has been re-imagining Twitter. He has changed the logo to ‘X’ and he has much bigger plans coming soon.

Videos by Rare

There have been several changes to Twitter amid the social media feud. The most seemingly detrimental was when Musk changed payment and account requirements. This also happened at the exact same time Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads. The timing looked daunting for the rollercoaster ride of an app. But the Tesla founder was not about to back down.

First thing first, Elon Musk planned to give Twitter a face-lift. Musk tweeted on July 22nd, that if his team came up with a solid ‘X’ logo that evening, then new branding would appear the next morning. As promised, the new logo was delivered.

Musk To Make Twitter An ‘Everything App’ Changes Logo To ‘X’

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Musk has changed the parent company name of Twitter to the X Company. Twitter.com is transitioning to X.com, and the all too recognizable ‘tweet’ will now be formally known as ‘an X.’

While the new symbol may not have quite the same look as the blue bird, it was not intended to. The company is not simply going through a rebranding. Musk intends Twitter to become an ‘everything app’ under the banner of his very Elon Musk style logo.

The recently hired CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino, shared that: “Powered by AI, X will connect us in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.” Musk and Linda have plans to implement banking, commerce, payments and a whole lot more on top of its current messaging uses, as reported by the Daily Mail. Linda further stated: “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.”