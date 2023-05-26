Ray Liotta’s Fiance Commemorates 1-Year Death Anniversary: ‘No Time Will Change a Loss So Great’

A year after his sudden passing, Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo is opening up about the pain of mourning him.

On May 26, 2022, the actor passed away peacefully in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67. On Friday, Nittolo, 48, took to Instagram to share photos of her time spent with Liotta, reflecting on the past year since his death.

“A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock. My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down,” she shared. “I’ll never forget the beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn’t say a word. She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out the window.”

“When we landed she looked at me and said everything is going to be ok. Your going to be ok,” Nittolo added. “I walked off the plane and met Rays sister for a connecting flight to LA and I don’t know what I would have done without Linda that night.”

Nittolo continued, saying that it’s “been a heavy year of pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is. Learning to smile at what was.”

“It supposedly gets easier with time,” she shared. “No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok.”

Moving Forward

She shared that her children “keep me going every single day.”

Nittolo shared that her grandmother, who helped to raise her, passed away on the same day 20 years ago: “She was the other love of my life and one of my favorites of all time. Both on 5/26.”

Last year, two days after Liotta passed away, Nittolo posted on Instagram.

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way,” she wrote. “He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”