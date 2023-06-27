Ryan Seacrest to Replace Pat Sajak as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Sony Pictures Television has just announced some big news: Ryan Seacrest is taking over for Pat Sajak! Yes, you read that correctly. The former Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host has signed a multi-year deal that will see him take the reins after Sajak wraps up an incredible 40-year stint.

Making Changes

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest, 48, shared in his statement. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

He continued: “Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Goodbyes

Chairman of Global Television Studios at Sony Pictures, Ravi Ahuja, said: “We are ecstatic to have Ryan as the next host of Wheel of Fortune. Ryan loves Wheel as much as we do and is the perfect person to continue the show’s four-decade success into the future.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Sajak posting a farewell to Twitter. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he posted. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”