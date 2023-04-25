5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Len Goodman, the longtime judge on Dancing with the Stars, has “passed away peacefully” after a battle with bone cancer, Fox News confirmed. He was 78.

A statement from Goodman’s agent, Jackie Gill, called Goodman “a much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

Tucker Carlson has reportedly reached an agreement to part ways with Fox News. The announcement was made in a statement released by Fox this morning.

Fox said in the statement…

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. ‘Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Comedian and actor Richard Lewis has revealed that he has Parkinson’s Disease, making the announcement in an emotional post on social media. Lewis, 75, is most recently known for his work with Larry David on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Lewis said he started to notice that something wasn’t right when he “started walking a little stiffly” and was shuffling his feet. That followed multiple surgeries on his back, hip and shoulder.

CNN Anchor Don Lemon has reportedly been fired from the network after 17 years on air. This comes after Variety published an article weeks ago alleging Lemon’s mistreatment of female colleagues.

Lemon announced his own firing on Twitter, stating…”I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to do the work that I have loved for the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at hand. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for our incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

Well-known plus-size model Ashley Graham has officially been named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman for the 2023 list. Graham, who was discovered at the age of 12 in a mall in Nebraska, has achieved immense success in her modeling career and has become a prominent figure in the body positivity movement.

Her selection as Maxim’s Sexiest Woman now defies conventional beauty standards and redefines what is “considered sexy.” The magazine’s May and June edition features the full rankings of the 2023 list.