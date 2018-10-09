Three young boys saw what can only be described as, “the worst possible thing that could be happening to your dog” and jumped into action to stop it. A video recently posted online shows a giant boa constrictor attempting to crush a dog to death and three boys, presumably the dog’s owners and co-best friends, making sure that didn’t happen. Though it’s not explicitly said where the video was taken, several commenters have suggested Cambodia based on the language the boys are speaking.

In the video, one boy appears to hit the snake with a metal rod before grabbing its head while the two other boys unravel the soulless killing machine from the dog’s lower body. The boys, thankfully, are successful.

