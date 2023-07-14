Bud Light has hands down been having the worst drop in sales the company has ever seen. That fall now seems to include retailers like Costco.

Videos by Rare

Ever since Dylan Mulvaney stepped onto the scene, the beer company has been tumbling. The bewildered beer company has put out numbers over the past month around minus 28% and 29% in sales and billions upon billions of dollars lost in value. To combat this, Bud Light allegedly fired the marketing team responsible. Next Bud Light used comedy and a good old fashion summer time style ad to reel back in customers who they had scared away. This was met with backlash and people saying they were not satisfied.

Bud Light tried again with an ad starring Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, a man starkly contrasting Mulvaney, yet this fell flat too. While nothing is seeming to gain the company any traction, some stores are potentially discontinuing the item.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Costco’s “Star Of Death” Dawns On Bud Light Amid The Beer Company’s Fall

Bud Light has been given the Costco 'Star Of Death' https://t.co/qQOlxxrbaR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2023

Costco shoppers have recently noticed an asterisk above the Bud Light label in the store. Frequent customers have pointed out that the symbol means bad news for whatever product it happens to be placed on. The New York Post reported: “For those of you who don’t know… when Costco puts an * buy any item. It means it’s about to be discontinued,” per a Costco shopper and social media user.

The symbol has been called the “Star of Death” of the “Death Star” by many shoppers. Those who believe the mark to be a sign of Costco stopping the sales of Bud Light have also noted the relatively large amounts of unsold Bud Light stacked up in the stores.

Costco’s potential discontinuation of Bud Light would line right up with the latest numbers regarding the beer’s popularity. Just one year ago Bud Light was the most popular beer in the US. Now data has shown that Americans have thrown it out the window and are enjoying Modelo Especial along with other non-Anheuser-Busch brands.