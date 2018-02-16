Menu
meghan mccain gun control Read this Next

"The View" thinks they have the answer to mass shootings, until Meghan McCain clears the air
Advertisement

An indescribably creepy video that shows a piece of sushi twitching on a plate is making rounds online and everybody is having the same reaction.


Take a look for yourself:

Obviously this slice of fish can’t still be alive. That’s not how science or the laws of nature or anything that dictates reality works. But even though we know that there’s got to be some simple explanation for this freaky phenomenon, that doesn’t make us any more comfortable with it.

And everybody on Twitter reacted the same way.

It turns out that the sushi was actually a clam. The shellfish has tricky nervous systems that sort of work independently of each other, which means that at least in theory, the sushi was still kind of alive.

RELATED: People just realized how weird the Little Caesar’s mascot’s throat looks

Of course there are plenty of videos on the internet of live fish being served and some clips where the fish actually looks like it’s still very much alive. Check out this clip, but be warned it’s not for the weak stomached viewers.

Needless to say, if you do decide to eat live sushi, it’s probably a pretty good idea not to buy it at the local gas station.

(H/T: Mashable)

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

Passengers describe the scary moment an engine malfunctioned on their United Airlines flight

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

“Pigzilla” surfaces in Hong Kong to go trash-diving and nobody was “boared”

This viral video of a teen shattering an icy trampoline looks like something out of a movie

This viral video of a teen shattering an icy trampoline looks like something out of a movie

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

It was a dispute between their girlfriends, but two guys settled it with swords

It was a dispute between their girlfriends, but two guys settled it with swords

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement