Viral videos have been circulating several social media sites, showing New York Police Department officers being harassed while on duty. The videos have prompted several official responses from the NYPD, as well as state politicians. They have been used as a method to communicate hostile working conditions the average offer in New York has to endure.

Since the clips were posted online, both NYPD Chief Terence Monohan and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have commented their opinion, denouncing the cruel acts of harassment that is depicted in the videos. One of the videos shows officers getting drenched as they walked on a Brooklyn street while attempting an arrest.

In another video, a man is seen hurling a bucket of water that hit an officer in the head, while groups of cheering bystanders can be heard reacting to people who continue to splash water on both officers. Chief Terence Monahan wrote a tweet about the incident, stating, “The videos of cops being doused with water and having objects hurled at them as they made an arrest in #Harlem is reprehensible. “NYC’s cops & communities have made remarkable progress — together — but EVERY New Yorker MUST show respect for our cops. They deserve nothing less.”

Following that tweet, he wrote about how the work NYPD Officers do every day is remarkable and encourages officers to use their discretion while making arrests when necessary. What is impressive about the whole situation, was the fact that both officers remained calm, despite them being physically harassed by several people on the street.

Completely unacceptable. A video from the 28 Precinct shows people interfering in an arrest by throwing water and objects at officers. The NYPD kept New Yorkers safe through the heatwave and last night's outages. We won't tolerate this kind of disrespect. NYPD is investigating. https://t.co/3Yg7f0eAs8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2019

The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of the city of New York released a statement on the “Water Bucket’ Attacks, blaming the situation on lawmakers. PBA President Patrick Lynch stated, “Our anti-cop lawmakers have gotten their wish: the NYPD is now frozen.” He added that the vicious attacks were the result of the torrent of anti-police rhetoric ad bad policy that has been streaming out of Albany and City Hall for years.”

This just shows you how much lack of respect people have for those who try to keep them safe. Not only is this shameful and hurtful to watch, but it makes you question what other bumps on the road officers in New York City have to endure every day.